SPORTS

Clark CYO players vote to forfeit season after girls kicked off team

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A boys' CYO basketball team in New Jersey decided to forfeit the entire season in a show of support for girls on the team.

After four years of playing ball together, the nine boys and two girls on the St. John's fifth grade team had to decide whether to continue playing without the girls after team officials were told by the CYO league director two weeks ago that female players should never have been allowed to play on the team.

"It's just unfair, because why do it right now after we've been playing together for four years?" one male player said. "Why not do this later? Or why do it at all?"

The girls would not have been able to participate in the final two games, and by a unanimous show of hands, the boys decided that was unacceptable to them.

"It made me feel very good and very satisfying to know that they had my back," one female player said. "And that we would stick together for the whole season, and that they wouldn't want to play without me."
