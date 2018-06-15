SPORTS

Field Trip: Gone Fishin' with a Knick

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field goes fishing in the latest edition of the Field Trip.

By
CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) --
With spring turning to summer, what a perfect time to get out the old pole, grab some bait, jump on a boat and go fishing.

We had gone fishing previously in a 'Field Trip' to Walt Disney World, but this one is different for two reasons.

One, we headed out on open water this time with the New York City skyline as our backdrop.

And two, we had the pleasure of being joined by Knicks Forward Lance Thomas. Turns out, the Brooklyn native is an avid fisherman. Lance has been fishing for more than 10 years. He's so good, he competes in professional tournaments down in the Gulf of Mexico with his fishing team, 'Slangmagic.'

Lance and I had a little competition to see who could catch the most fish, and I think you already know how that turned out.

A big thanks to our friends at 'Jack's Bait and Tackle' on City Island for the assist in this week's 'Field Trip,'

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York Knicksfishingfield tripCity IslandBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News