SPORTS

'Field Trip' to MSG to play with the Harlem Globetrotters

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field plays with the Harlem Globetrotters at Madison Square Garden.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Harlem Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent nine decades of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 144 million fans in 122 countries and territories worldwide - introducing many to the sport of basketball - pioneers in popularizing the slam dunk, fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave.

Today, there are three, 10-person teams that travel the globe to provide fun for their legions of fans around the world.

So you can only imagine my excitement when I found out that I would not only get a chance to take a "Field Trip" to see the Globetrotters at Madison Square Garden, but that I would get a chance to share the court with them as an honorary Globetrotter for the day.

I'm happy to say that upon checking into the game in the 2nd quarter, I made my first shot (from NBA three-point distance, no less!). Of course, it didn't all go according to plan. I hope you enjoy one of my favorite "Field Trips" yet!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHarlem Globetrottersmadison square gardenbasketballNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Kristaps Porzingis returns for Knicks, who activate Joakim Noah for first time
Hockey team apologizes for 'birthday suit' video after backlash
Tennessee drops pursuit of Greg Schiano amid backlash
Knicks look to keep rolling at home vs. Blazers
More Sports
Top Stories
Passengers rescued after ferry strikes sandbar in Manhattan
Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after garage fire
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting released
Flames shoot from roof of tavern in New Jersey
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
NYC comptroller calls bus system 'the other transit crisis'
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Show More
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Trump: "They call her Pocahontas"
Family of Hofstra student slain in police shooting settles lawsuits
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Eyewitness News Update
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
More Video