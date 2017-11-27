'Field Trip' to MSG to play with the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are a worldwide icon, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent nine decades of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have entertained more than 144 million fans in 122 countries and territories worldwide - introducing many to the sport of basketball - pioneers in popularizing the slam dunk, fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave.Today, there are three, 10-person teams that travel the globe to provide fun for their legions of fans around the world.So you can only imagine my excitement when I found out that I would not only get a chance to take a "Field Trip" to see the Globetrotters at Madison Square Garden, but that I would get a chance to share the court with them as an honorary Globetrotter for the day.I'm happy to say that upon checking into the game in the 2nd quarter, I made my first shot (from NBA three-point distance, no less!). Of course, it didn't all go according to plan. I hope you enjoy one of my favorite "Field Trips" yet!