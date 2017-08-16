New Jersey, Connecticut to clash in Little League World Series

The Subway Series is underway, but the Mets and Yankees aren't the only local teams captivating baseball fans.The Major League World Series is still a few months away, but thanks to the kids, another champion will be crowned much sooner.The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has two local teams among the 16 competing, and they'll soon be squaring off against each other.Players from the Holbrook Little League in Jackson, New Jersey, will face off against Little Leaguers from Fairfield, Connecticut.Sports Reporter Laura Behnke has a preview. Check out her report in the video player above.