2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

Opening ceremony kicks off TCS New York City Marathon weekend

NEW YORK --
The TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony kicked off marathon weekend in New York City.

The ceremony on the Upper West Side of Manhattan featured the Parade of Nations and showcased runners from around the world as they parade across the finish line.

Representatives from NYC running clubs and several U.S. organizations, as well as professional runners and wheelchair athletes, were part of the procession.

The event kicks off a weekend of festivities culminating with the running of the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.

