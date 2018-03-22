SPORTS

Illinois referee stops basketball game to let boy with autism get a basket

EMBED </>More Videos

The St. Charles Storm was two minutes away from finishing their last game of the season when the referee called in 7-year-old Liam, who has autism, as a sub. (WLS)

ST. CHARLES, Illinois --
A heartwarming moment unfolded on an Illinois basketball court over the weekend.

The St. Charles Storm was two minutes away from finishing their last game of the season when the referee called in 7-year-old Liam, who has autism, as a sub.

Liam's parents watched in disbelief as the ref handed their son the ball on the court and told the other team to let him shoot.
EMBED More News Videos

It took him 14 tries, but Liam finally sunk the shot. The crowd - for both teams - went wild.


As both teams looked on, Liam took his first shot - a miss. Without missing a beat, the ref motioned to the players to rebound the ball and pass it back to Liam.

"The patience all of the kids had - ours coaching him on what to do, the opposing team rebounding and handing over the ball," Liam's dad CJ said. "Not adults, not high school or young adults, 7-year-olds. Insanely mature, amazing 7-year-olds. Kids that know an autistic teammate should still be included on the team."

It took him 14 tries, but Liam finally sunk the shot. The crowd - for both teams - went wild..

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsautismsportsbasketballfeel goodIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Proposed pass interference rule change gains steam at competition committee meeting
Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul, 4th-rounder to Bucs for picks in 3rd, 4th
ESPN: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for picks
Giancarlo Stanton says he's prepared for New York-level scrutiny
More Sports
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
2 dead in crashes, 1 dead shoveling nor'easter's snow
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
ESPN: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for picks
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Show More
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Alleged Austin bomber left video, but motive remains unclear
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
More News
Top Video
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
2 dead in crashes, 1 dead shoveling nor'easter's snow
More Video