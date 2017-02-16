SPORTS

Vernon teen overcomes possible paralysis, heads to weightlifting championships

By
VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager from New Jersey who was could barely walk a year and a half ago has beaten the odds and will compete in the USA Weightlifting National Junior Championships in Kansas City next week.

Allie Wiseman, 19, makes it look easy. But the Vernon Township High School grad's path to the present was anything but.

"I'm very excited," she said. "I've really been pushing myself for this the past few months."

Getting to this point took more than just strength, determination and technique. In October of 2015, she was in the hospital facing an unknown and terrifying future.

"I started feeling these pins and needles in my feet and working up to my legs, and it was just really weird and wouldn't go away," she said. "But I would shake it off or wait a day."

She was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord that in some cases can result in permanent disability. She was treated with steroids and felt weak for months. Slowly, she built back her strength at Crossfit Warwick in nearby Orange County.

"She came back really strong from it, so it's been an amazing recovery," mom Patti Lawson said. "It was tough. It was tough for her, and obviously tough for all of us who love her to watch her go through it."

Last September, Wiseman switched from Crossfit training to weightlifting. And just four months later, she qualified for the junior nationals in the 58-kilo weight class.

"Her dedication to the sport and dedication to training is unmatched," coach John Douglass said. "She never misses a day."

Regardless of the results next week, it's clear Wiseman has already won in so many ways.

"It's something special," she said. "It's something different. Not a lot of people I know do it. So that's what makes it special to me."
Related Topics:
sportsVernonWarwick
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dolphins cut Mario Williams, will try to trade Branden Albert
Ex-NBA player Shane Battier named head of Heat analytics department
Mark Gottfried fired at NC State, will finish season
Despite Pelicans' struggles, Anthony Davis 'here to stay'
Mayweather opens as 25-1 favorite against McGregor
More Sports
Top Stories
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Restaurants, businesses in NYC area shut down for protest
Suspect dead, officer hurt in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
Trump: 'I inherited a mess;' White House a 'fine-tuned machine'
Russian spy ship headed south, now off Virginia
Links found between victims of infection caused by rat urine
Show More
Girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Long Island woman comes home, finds man rifling through her things
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
Police: Man with machete tries to rob Dunkin Donuts, Carvel on Long Island
Queens jewelry store burglarized through hole in wall
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos