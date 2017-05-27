LONG ISLAND SUMMER

Water Activities on Long Island

Amy Freeze has more.


JONES BEACH (WABC) --
Do you book exciting faraway vacations to enjoy surfing and other fun water activities?

Exotic vacations are an adventure, but locals in the New York area say there's 100 miles of coastline beaches and sounds on Long Island.

This summer, Skudin Surf debuts the first-ever nonprofit adaptive surf camp funded with $30,000 from the local community.

Will Skudin began as a New York kid loving the water. Now, he ProRides on 80-foot waves, becoming one of the best in the world.

Skudin shares his love of water and surfing every summer from Long Beach to Montauk, hosting surf camps for people of all ages and abilities. He said that the ocean has been the biggest therapy in his life.

The Hurley Surf Club is coming to Long Island this summer. It sponsors events that are open to the public and anyone interested can sign up online.

SUP Yoga Instructor Jenn Hanono is a Long Island native, who teaches a popular yoga-fitness fusion involving yoga and a paddle board. Hanono helps those with water phobias conquer their fear and learn to paddle.

LB Wake and Water Sports offers fishing boats, wake boarding and now wake surfing -- considered a sustainable water sport -- for those 7 and older.

"There are a lot of cuts thru the marsh and wildlife and birds," said Rich Rothaar, of LB Wake. "You have the urban landscape and raw piece of earth that people don't realize."

Kayaking is a less intense way to explore Long Island waters. For $25, anyone can join Long Island's Kayak Club, and get access to a boat, as well as classes and trips all over the island, for the summer.
