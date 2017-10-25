WORLD SERIES

Keuchel or Turner: Who has the best beard of the World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the 2017 World Series battle of the beards!

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel are not only great players on the field, they also have all-star facial hair.

As the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series, the beards battled it out in Game 1. Turner hit a two-run home run against Keuchel, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory.

Although Turner was able to get the upper hand on the field, we wanted to see who people thought had the better beard. We took to the streets of Hollywood to settle the real battle of the beards.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrosMLBbaseball
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros and Dodgers getting new bats for World Series
Astros win first AL pennant; Justin Verlander named ALCS MVP
Astros' Dallas Keuchel to be available out of bullpen for Game 7
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
More world series
SPORTS
Jets preparing to be without CB Buster Skrine after concussion
Marathon by the Mile: Miles 22 through 24
Marathon by the Mile: Miles 22 through 24
Alex Ovechkin, Claude Giroux among league's elite bouncing back with stellar early play
More Sports
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles up neighborhood
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on one airline
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, Long Island
Car slams into house, starts fire; Elderly homeowner rescued
Legoland moves forward despite continued opposition
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
Show More
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Eyewitness News Update
More Video