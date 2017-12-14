SCHOOL THREAT

Student arrested with BB gun, knife at high school in Coney Island, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A student was arrested with a BB gun and a knife at a high school in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn Thursday.

Officials said the student was caught inside the Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies, a school located on a West Avenue campus, at 10:55 a.m.

Charges against the student, who was taken to the 60th Precinct, are pending.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gunsbb gunschool threatConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Threats force schools to postpone Thanksgiving football game
Police: Man threatens Bronx junior high with chemical attack
Police: Student Snapchats gun video before bringing it to school
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
More school threat
Top Stories
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Naked road rage: Man strips, punches driver after crash
Women claim harassment pervasive in construction industry
Police handcuff 11-year old girl at gunpoint
Cow escapes church nativity scene twice
Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill her'
Sketch of teen wanted in CUNY professor's beating
AccuWeather Alert: Snow creates slick start
Show More
New app can help you navigate Penn Station
Police questioning person of interest in deli worker murder
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Newtown massacre
PHOTOS: Remembering the Newtown shooting victims
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos