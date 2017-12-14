CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --A student was arrested with a BB gun and a knife at a high school in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn Thursday.
Officials said the student was caught inside the Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies, a school located on a West Avenue campus, at 10:55 a.m.
Charges against the student, who was taken to the 60th Precinct, are pending.
This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts