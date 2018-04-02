Subway trains were delayed for hours Monday evening, all over a cell phone robbery.Police say a suspect who had stolen the phone from another man jumped onto the tracks at the Bergen Street station in Prospect Heights to escape officers.The MTA had to shut down power as police searched for the man.The delays affected the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.Since power was shut-offwhile the trains were in the tunnel, passengers on the 2 line had to walk to get off at the platform.Officers say the suspect dropped the cell phone on the tracks as he ran away.He is still at large.----------