Survivors of Las Vegas massacre come together for potluck dinner

Joe Torres has more on how the survivors of the Las Vegas shooting massacre came together for a potluck dinner.

HENDERSON, Nevada (WABC) --
Survivors of the concert massacre in Las Vegas came together for a potluck dinner.

About 100 people took part in the Thanksgiving event in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday night. They ate turkey, shared their experiences and consoled each other.

One of the organizers say several survivors are still trying to process everything that happened to them.

"A lot of people have moved on and don't realize that we are still struggling, we are still healing, we're still not there yet," said survivor Stacie Armentrout.

Many who attended say this was the largest survivor event they have been to.

58 people died when a gunman opened fire on October 1st from his nearby hotel room.
