TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Survivors: Texas gunman checked aisles, shot crying babies at point-blank range

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. They recounted the horrifying moments he entered the church. (KSAT|Texas DPS/Twitter)

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. Now the couple, who has been released from the hospital, is recounting the moments he entered the church.

"'Everybody die, [expletive],'" Solis recalled the shooter screaming.

That came in the middle of the horrifying ordeal, the couple recalled to ABC affiliate KSAT. The shots began when suspected gunman Devin Kelley was still outside the church and the parishioners were in the middle of worship service.

"All of a sudden I hear, like firecrackers popping. Tah tah tah tah tah tah tah," Solis said.

Someone screamed that it was gunfire, and everyone took cover.

"It was so scary and that man was shooting, I mean he was shooting hard," Solis recalled.

Solis was hit in the shoulder. Ramirez was injured by shrapnel. The two huddled together, playing dead, watching others fall around him. She could see the bullets hitting the carpet as he continued to shoot from outside.

When there was a break in the shooting and then footsteps approached, Solis said that for a moment she hoped it was the police.

"Everyone got real quiet," she remembered. "Everyone was saying, 'Be quiet, it's him, it's him.'"

When the gunman got inside the church, he started going aisle to aisle, searching for survivors, Ramirez said. He said that when babies cried out, he shot them point-blank.

Now both Solis and Ramirez are home and thankful to be alive.

"The Lord saved me because I know it was my last day," Solis said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in shooting
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
NYPD digging in backyard of home after buried body tip
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Show More
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac at airport
More News
Top Video
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
Man jumps on baggage belt, crawls to tarmac at airport
Eyewitness News Update
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
More Video