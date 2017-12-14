Suspect arrested in Brooklyn deli worker murder

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an 80-year-old deli worker in Brooklyn.

All he wanted was a beer in his hand, but Thursday night Mark Thomas's hands were in cuffs, as he stood accused in the cold-blooded murder of an 80-year-old man.

Police say Thomas is the man seen in this surveillance video, obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News, opening fire through the front door of an East New York bodega and then calmly walking away.

One of the 11 bullets he fired hit 80-year-old deli worker Abdulla Yafaee square in the chest.

"Why would anyone want to hurt this very nice man?" said Joseph Akoloff, the victim's friend.

Hours earlier, cops say Thomas had come up short when buying a Corona.

It cost $2, and he had just $1.50. The clerk wouldn't spot him the extra 50 cents.

He allegedly threatened to come back with a gun, and he did, spraying bullets indiscriminately into the bodega.

One of them hit Yafaee, who hadn't even been there for the beef over beer, and would die at the hospital.

Thursday night, the deli's still locked up tight. Candles are in front for a man who survived eight decades only to be gunned down over two measly quarters.
