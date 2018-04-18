Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot in New Jersey

A man is under arrest in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in New Jersey late Tuesday.Authorities say Darwin Cadet, 18, of Roselle is charged with murder and two related weapons offenses for his alleged role in the death of 27-year-old Brian Pierre.At about 10:30 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on East St. Georges Avenue in Linden on a report of shots fired.They found Pierre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he died while being transported to the hospital.An investigation resulted in Cadet being identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident.----------