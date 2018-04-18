Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened at a 7-eleven in Linden, New Jersy.

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man is under arrest in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in New Jersey late Tuesday.

Authorities say Darwin Cadet, 18, of Roselle is charged with murder and two related weapons offenses for his alleged role in the death of 27-year-old Brian Pierre.

At about 10:30 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on East St. Georges Avenue in Linden on a report of shots fired.

They found Pierre suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he died while being transported to the hospital.

An investigation resulted in Cadet being identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting7-ElevenLindenUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: Man who entered sisters' bedroom in Brooklyn charged with attempted rape
Prosecutors to announce whether charges will be filed in death of Prince
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Show More
Proposal for testing on type of engine in Southwest incident still not approved
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
More News