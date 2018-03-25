Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver, robbed of just $23 in the Bronx

Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a livery cab driver.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.

Police believe Mario Powell robbed and then shot Jeffrey Camacho several times last Saturday on Morrison Avenue in Williamsbridge. The suspect took just $23 from Camacho.

Powell is currently being held on federal charges for an unrelated crime.

Camacho, a father of three, survived the shooting and is recovering.

The victim, originally from the Dominican Republic, has lived in the U.S. for about five years and began working as a livery car driver about a year ago. He'd been robbed once before.

Related Topics:
livery cabman shotSoundviewBronxNew York City
