Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.Police believe Mario Powell robbed and then shot Jeffrey Camacho several times last Saturday on Morrison Avenue in Williamsbridge. The suspect took just $23 from Camacho.Powell is currently being held on federal charges for an unrelated crime.Camacho, a father of three, survived the shooting and is recovering.The victim, originally from the Dominican Republic, has lived in the U.S. for about five years and began working as a livery car driver about a year ago. He'd been robbed once before.