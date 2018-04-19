A suspect is under arrest in a murder that stunned a neighborhood in the Bronx.Police say the victim was shot several times because he was unable to get his killer a job.Outside the Ambience Unisex Salon Thursday they tended a small memorial and tried to forget the chaotic scene two nights before when a man murdered their friend Kevin Higgins, right in front of them."You're telling yourself this is just surreal it's not happening it's not happening and that's where we're at right now," said the victim's cousin Sasha Myrie. "We're in a moment of grieving."Around 8 Tuesday night, Higgins had stopped at the barber shop on the way home from his construction job. But police say he was confronted by a gunman.They were inside the store as they fought over the gun. The assailant was shot first before regaining control and shooting Higgins four times. The father of five did not survive."He was that type of guy to be the role model," said Myrie "He was the father that you would see at the daughter father dance. Those were his princess and he's not here to be the chaperone or walk them down the aisle for their wedding."Police quickly rounded up the suspect who had been shot in the leg. Thursday night they identified him as 35-year-old Trafarrah Smith and charged him with murder.Investigators believe Higgins had promised to help Smith find a job, but that job fell through, angering Smith."We just thank God this guy was apprehended shortly after the incident," said Myrie.----------