Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks Bronx barber with hairbrush

Police are looking for 3 suspects accused of attacking a Bronx barber.

By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for the suspects accused of attacking a Bronx barber after one refused to pay for a haircut.

The 53-year-old victim was working at a barber shop in the Tremont section when a patron refused to pay for his haircut and struck the victim with a brush, police said.

The suspected attacker exited the shop on the 500 block of East Tremont Avenue and engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

A second individual then struck the victim twice, and a third individual struck the victim twice with a baseball bat, police said.

All three suspected attackers fled the location in a 2014 Nissan Altima with NJ license plate #E24-FZX.

The victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital with an elbow fracture and received 15 stitches to his left eye area. He has since been released.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

