A man accused of breaking into a series of cars in Yonkers apparently cut himself on glass and had to be taken to the hospital.Yonkers police said they arrested 31-year-old Chris Deluca, of Yonkers. He's facing charges of felony criminal mischief and auto stripping.Investigators said Deluca was intoxicated when he broke the glass on 11 vehicles, causing about $4,000 in damage.Nothing was stolen from the cars that were vandalized.