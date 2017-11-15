NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for three people who stole some engagement rings with a convincing routine.
The first incident happened earlier this month at a Zales in the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx.
Investigators say a woman and a man walked up to the counter, asked to see a ring, and then ran off with it.
Just hours later, the same thing happened at a Helzberg in the Queens Center Mall.
Both times a third person, a man, was acting as a lookout.
They got away in a white SUV.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
