Suspects wanted in attempted robbery, slashing at Bronx subway station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
The NYPD released new pictures of two men wanted for a violent attack at a Bronx subway station.

Police say the suspects tried to rob a man at the 219th Street station early Sunday morning.

When the victim tried to get away, one of the men slashed him across the face.

He was taken to the hospital and the suspects got away empty handed.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subway crimeslashingattempted robberyBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman with gun, brick shot by police after wild spree
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island
2 pedestrians fatally struck by pickup truck in Fishkill
Cache of weapons discovered in Flushing basement
Stormy Daniels reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump
Conn. inmate sues state for keeping half of legal award
Police bust major drug trafficking ring on Long Island
Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia
Show More
Man arrested in Chicago carrying NYPD SWAT gear, loaded handgun
Sunday marks 28 years since 'Happy Land' social club fire
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Facebook takes out full-page newspaper ads to apologize
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
More News
Top Video
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake on Long Island
Woman with gun, brick shot by police after wild spree
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video