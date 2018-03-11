SUSPICIOUS DEATH

'Suspicious' death of SUNY student from Long Island under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a college student from Long Island.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.

Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead Friday afternoon at a home near Binghamton University.

Anderson was a nursing student at the university.



Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.

Investigators now want to find the male student with whom she had a relationship. They believe he left the country before authorities found Anderson's body.

So far, no arrests have been made.

