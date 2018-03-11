WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.
Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead Friday afternoon at a home near Binghamton University.
Anderson was a nursing student at the university.
Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.
Investigators now want to find the male student with whom she had a relationship. They believe he left the country before authorities found Anderson's body.
So far, no arrests have been made.
