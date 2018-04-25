Police investigating suspicious fires at vacant homes in Spring Valley

By
SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen walking near a house fire in Spring Valley earlier this month.

Investigators have determined the fire, at a vacant home on Decatur Avenue on April 2, was intentionally set.

Ramapo Police Sergeant Brian Corbett says the man, pictured in dark clothing, is not a suspect.

"We would like to speak to him to find out what information he has," he said.

Less than two weeks later, firefighters battled a blaze at another vacant house a mile away.

Detectives in Ramapo say there is no apparent link, but the fire is being investigated by the Spring Valley Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the village.

Anyone with information about the individual seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact Town of Ramapo police at (845) 357-2400

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firearsonarson investigationSpring ValleyRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' arrested in California
LI cop, firefighter accused of stealing $6,500 from department
WATCH: Pit bull attacks woman on Lower Manhattan subway
Miss America 2005 marries girlfriend in Alabama
Dallas police officer dies day after shooting, 2nd critical
3 sickened, 1 death in Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster
Cuomo condemns ICE arrest tactics, threatens lawsuit
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
Show More
Woman driving in Manhattan attacked by stick-wielding man
Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop
Longtime lawmaker Dov Hikind not running for re-election
Firefighters pull severely burned man from Queens fire
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
More News