Police closed a Manhattan subway station Saturday night following a report of a suspicious package.Investigators say the bag contained a pressure cooker that was apparently left there by accident.The 33rd Street station on the East Side was closed shortly after 6 p.m. while the bomb squad was called to the scene.Trains bypassed the station during the investigation.The station was reopened just before 9 p.m. when police determined that the device was not a bomb.----------