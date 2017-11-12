  • LIVE VIDEO Memorial service in Queens marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash

Suspicious package at Manhattan subway station turns out to be pressure cooker

The bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package at a subway station.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police closed a Manhattan subway station Saturday night following a report of a suspicious package.

Investigators say the bag contained a pressure cooker that was apparently left there by accident.

The 33rd Street station on the East Side was closed shortly after 6 p.m. while the bomb squad was called to the scene.

Trains bypassed the station during the investigation.

The station was reopened just before 9 p.m. when police determined that the device was not a bomb.

