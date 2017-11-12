MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police closed a Manhattan subway station Saturday night following a report of a suspicious package.
Investigators say the bag contained a pressure cooker that was apparently left there by accident.
The 33rd Street station on the East Side was closed shortly after 6 p.m. while the bomb squad was called to the scene.
Trains bypassed the station during the investigation.
The station was reopened just before 9 p.m. when police determined that the device was not a bomb.
