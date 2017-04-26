  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Governor Cuomo discusses the MS-13 gang problem
  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio unveils his budget for 2018
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the rain here!
TECHNOLOGY

Manhattan hospital cameras allow families to live-stream newborns from NICU

By
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
For the first time in Manhattan, special hospital cameras allow families to keep an eye on their newborn until they're strong enough to go home.

Having a baby in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) is hard enough, but a new technology makes it a little easier for parents who have family far away.

Baby Landon was born weeks early at Lenox Hill Hospital, while his parents Chris and Jamielynn were visiting from Seattle, Washington.

They credit the hospital staff for saving their son's life, but it's been difficult having their preemie 3,000 miles away from home. The circumstance was not the plan, but they say it makes a huge difference knowing family can check in on a live, protected and private webcam anytime.

It brings Landon's grandparents much joy to be able to watch him 24/7 in New York.
"They cried, my mom cried," Jamielynn said. "She actually wrote me messages back, saying, 'I'm getting tears in my eyes. He's responding to your voice and you can tell.' It's just been hard, but it makes it easy since they can't be here."

And as first-time parents who are also out-of-towners, the NICU view helps them feel connected even if they have to run out of the hospital for a bit.

Lenox Hill NICU nurse manager Patricia Quinn points out that all the babies are preemies, and they can't leave the hospital after two days.

"It's a way to still be able to connect and not be here," she said.
Lenox Hill can monitor how many times family and friends have logged on, and so far, more than 800 have checked in on Landon. And by the looks of it, the boy mom Jamielynn is referring to has her "Park Avenue Prince" appears to be a natural New Yorker.

"He's already way cooler than us," Chris said.
Related Topics:
technologybabytechnologyhospitalfamilyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Wet-phone-in-rice trick ends in 2nd-degree burns
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Free app hopes to help NYC's neglected tenants
Apple turns 41 years old today
More Technology
Top Stories
No jail time for truck driver in LI limo crash after guilty plea
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
2 busted at JFK, accused of smuggling cocaine taped to body
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
NYPD officer in deadly crash charged with manslaughter
Show More
Yuck! Banned yak meat smuggled in sweaters at JFK Airport
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
11 ex-employees sue Fox over alleged racial discrimination
MTA on Amtrak: 'They've heard loud and clear the frustrations'
Police: Men pose as construction workers for home invasion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos