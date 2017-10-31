NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Facebook activates Safety Check following New York bike path incident

(Facebook)

Facebook has activated its "Safety Check" feature after a truck mowed down people on a bike path in New York City Tuesday afternoon.

The feature allows users to let their friends know they are safe, search for friends in the affected area who are safe, or ask friends whether they are safe. Safety Check is part of Facebook's Crisis Response feature that also includes information about the event and ways the public can help.

If you or a loved one is in New York, social media can be an effective way to let loved ones know you're safe, as 76 percent of people said they would use it to check that information according to a 2012 Red Cross report.
Facebook has used the feature for large natural disasters and acts of violence in the past. When earthquakes hit Nepal in April and May of 2015, 150 million people took to Facebook to check on friends and 8.5 million announced that they themselves were safe, Facebook told ABC.
CLICK HERE to mark yourself as safe using Facebook Safety Check.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookgoogledisasternyc bike path rampage
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
More nyc bike path rampage
TECHNOLOGY
Apple engineer fired after daughter posts video about iPhone X
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
Preorders for Apple's $999 iPhone X begin Friday
Texting while crossing street in one state will cost you
More Technology
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police-involved shooting in Queens
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
Show More
NYPD accused of holding woman hostage for 16 hours
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe
Fire leaves 90-year-old homeless
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos