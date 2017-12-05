TECHNOLOGY

Facebook launches new Messenger app for kids

Facebook launched a Messenger app for kids under 13.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Facebook's newest feature gives children under the age of 13 their own space in social media.

It's called "Messenger Kids" and it will allow children between the ages of 6 and 12 who are too young to get a Facebook account-to chat with friends.

The Messenger account must be set up by a parent, and parents will have to give approval for anyone trying to communicate with their children.

Facebook promises it won't collect a lot of data about its users and will not allow them to make purchases.

The rules for traditional Facebook services will not change. Children still have to be 13 years old to get their own accounts.
