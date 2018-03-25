TECHNOLOGY

Facebook takes out full-page newspaper ads to apologize for 'Cambridge Analytica' scandal

Eyewitness News
Facebook's founder is now apologizing for the site's data scandal with full-page ads in several newspapers in the U.S. and the UK.



A political consulting company called 'Cambridge Analytica' accessed data on 50 million Facebook users during the presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant is taking steps to make sure that something like this does not happen again - calling it a 'breach of trust.'

Zuckerberg says the company is investigating every app that had access to large amounts of data before Facebook eventually fixed the problem.

