TECHNOLOGY

Facebook will now let you temporarily erase your ex after a bad breakup

EMBED </>More Videos

Need some space after a breakup? Facebook has a new feature for that. (Shutterstock)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Need a break from your ex after a particularly bad breakup? Facebook has introduced a new feature that lets you temporarily create space between you and your former partner.

The company's new Take a Break feature affords users more control over when they see their ex on Facebook, what their posts their ex can see and who can see past posts mentioning their ex. The feature allows users to limit access without requiring them to unfollow or permanently unfriend one another.

While the feature was designed with romantic relationships in mind, it can be used to make space in any pairing gone wrong -- friends, business partners or even relatives, according to Facebook.

Take a Break, a product of the company's so-called Compassion Team, is one of several recent changes to the social platform that are intended to foster social interaction and engagement between users. A similar feature, Snooze, allows users to hide a person, page or group from their timeline for 30 days.

As the social network continues to fight fake news and spam, it has rolled out changes to the news feed intended to "provide more opportunities for meaningful interactions and reduce passive consumption of low-quality content," the company said.

A new set of tools offers social support to those in distress who may be contemplating suicide. Facebook is now using artificial intelligence to detect suicidal posts before they're reported by another user and has also launched support groups to connect those in need with mental health resources.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediarelationshipsinternetu.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Here's what we searched Google for the most in 2017
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
AIM shuts down after 20 years
Net neutrality 101: What you need to know
More Technology
Top Stories
FBI agent, officer involved in shooting that killed man
Crews working to keep roads clear during evening snowfall
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
Show More
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
FCC repeal of net-neutrality is challenged
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
Neighborhood Eats goes sweet on Vanillamore
More Video