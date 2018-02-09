FACEBOOK

Finally! Facebook testing 'downvote' option after users plea for dislike' button

Facebook unveiled Reactions globally on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. (Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
For years, Facebook users have been begging for a dislike button and now social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg is answering those pleas - well, kind of.

After releasing Facebook's reaction feature back in 2016, the company is currently testing a "downvote" button after requests for a dislike button skyrocketed.

The new reaction gives users the opportunity to downvote someone's post; testing began Thursday, WSOC reported.

The thought is by providing the new reaction, users are able to downrank comments that could potentially lead to offensive or inflammatory content from becoming widespread.

Meaning, when a user "downvotes" they're pushing the content lower in a feed, not just disagreeing with the posted content.

The idea has upset some because it contradicts what the social media giant has claimed in the past, like when they rejected the dislike button because it would "sow too much negativity."

As of now, it's unclear how widely the dislike button is being tested or when it will be rolled out to all users.

Yet, that didn't stop the topic from trending on Twitter - users tweeted about the options familiarity with other systems of rankings and other platforms took note.

Reddit has been implementing an upvote/downvote system since its creation and co-founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian took notice.

"Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I'd trademarked it and 'upvote' when (I) came up with it," Ohanian tweeted on Thursday.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediareddit
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Facebook stock suffers one of worst one-day losses in history
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
First responders rescue man, help finish his yard work
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Apple shares rise on expensive iPhones
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
Panic button app coming to Suffolk County schools
New self-driving shuttle draws attention in Times Square
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News