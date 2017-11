No 10-year-old thinks he looks like his mom. Case in point, Ammar Malik. And his mom Sana Sherwani kind of agrees.But Siri begs to differ.Sana Sherwani activated the new "Face ID" feature on her new iPhone X. The feature uses biometric data to lock a device to anyone but its owner. But Ammar has managed to beat it, with a blink of the eye.Apple says it is possible for a phone to mistake its owner for a child under 13, and the company recommends using a passcode instead.