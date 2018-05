Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug

EMBED >More News Videos These common passwords could give digital thieves access to your personal data.

Twitter is advising its hundreds of millions of users to change their passwords due to a bug.In a tweet , the company said, "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."Your password could be making it easy for people to hack into your account.----------