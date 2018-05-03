Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug

SAN FRANCISCO, California --Twitter is advising its hundreds of millions of users to change their passwords due to a bug.
In a tweet, the company said, "We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you've used this password."
Click here for their full statement.
Your password could be making it easy for people to hack into your account.
