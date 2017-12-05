YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video

YouTube's recent issues with videos depicting child abuse and other offensive content are prompting the site to hire additional help.The website said it is drastically increasing the number of people in charge of overseeing content.In the next year, YouTube plans to have more than 10,000 reviewers on staff.The change comes as the website comes under fire for its role in spreading harassing videos, misinformation, hate speech, and content that is harmful to children.YouTube's parent company, Google, also promises to continue developing advanced machine-learning technology to automatically flag offensive content for removal.