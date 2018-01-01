A 16-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his parents, sister and a family friend inside a Long Branch home on New Year's Eve.The suspect was taken into custody without incident following the shooting inside the Wall Street home just before 11:45 p.m.He will be charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.A semi-automatic rifle was recovered at the scene, investigators said. The rifle used in the shooting was legally registered to a resident of the house.The victims have been identified as the suspect's parents, 42-year-old Steven Kologi and 44-year-old Linda Kologi; his sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi; and a 70-year-old family friend, Mary Schultz.Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident. The motive of the shooting was still under investigation."It's a terribly tragic incident," Gramiccioni said.The teen's name has not been disclosed.The prosecutor said the teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed.----------