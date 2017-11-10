Teen run over by fleeing driver after minor collision in Levittown

Police on Long Island are still searching for the driver

LEVITTOWN (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Authorities say Taranjit Parmar was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown when a red pickup truck traveling northbound attempted to turn on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Gardiners Lane.

After the minor collision, both operators immediately pulled off the roadway at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike.

While Parmar was out of her vehicle, police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, running over Parmar in the process and leaving her to die. The driver kept going, heading eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

Parmer sustained trauma to the head and chest and later died at an area hospital.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

