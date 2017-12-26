Car is flipped back over now. You can see how the frame on the driver’s side held up. Driver survived, but passenger was trapped and died at the hospital. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/k0fiM6zgq6 — Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) December 26, 2017

A teenage passenger was killed in a fiery car crash early Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.It happened at about 2 a.m. in the vicinity of Bowery and Canal Streets.Police say the driver of a Mazda lost control while heading over the Manhattan Bridge and crashed into a fire hydrant.The car flipped onto its roof and caught fire.The driver was able to get out and walk away. But the passenger was trapped inside, had to be extricated, and was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.He has been identified as 17-year-old Shareef Bellerand of Brooklyn.The 22-year-old driver is being held on suspicion of drunk driving and speeding. Charges are pending.The impact of the crash was so hard that the fire hydrant was knocked off its base and sent flying across the street.Police blocked off the area as they investigated, causing delays to and from the Holland Tunnel and Manhattan Bridge.Investigators are checking surveillance video from the bridge in search of more evidence.----------