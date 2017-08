A 16-year-old boy was slashed in the face on a subway platform on the East Side Wednesday night.It happened on the platform of the R train at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station in Manhattan.Witnesses say the teen ran into the nearby Bloomingdale's for help.The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.So far the circumstances of the slashing are not yet known and there are no arrests.