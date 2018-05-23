Thief armed with hammer robs jewelry store in Brooklyn

Police are looking for the thief who robbed a Brooklyn jewelry store in broad daylight Wednesday.Police say the suspect walked into the Erica Weiner store on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn Heights just before 3 p.m. and threatened two female employees with a hammer, one of whom is pregnant.He then forced the workers to the back of the store and looted the place, putting jewelry into a bag.It's not yet clear how much he made off with.The thief was dressed in all black, and fled the scene.----------