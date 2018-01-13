Police looking for suspects who stole $2400 fur coat off rack at Macy's

Police are looking for three suspects in a fur coat theft at Macy's.

The NYPD is trying to find three suspects wanted for stealing a $2400 fur coat from a Brooklyn Macy's store.

Police say it happened Jan. 3 at about noon at the store at 2027 Emmons Avenue.

The suspects, one man and two women, removed the brown fur coat from a rack and then fled in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

