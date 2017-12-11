MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A Port Authority Police officer was the first at the scene to take down the man suspected of detonating a pipe bomb in an underground corridor in New York City Monday.
Officer Jack Collins arrested 27-year-old Akayad Ullah at gunpoint with the assistance of three other PAPD officers: Sean Gallagher, Anthony Manfredini and Drew Preston.
They rushed in moments after the blast at 7:20 a.m., which sent people running during the morning rush.
But Collins and other officers ran toward the scene to take down the person allegedly behind the explosion.
Collins was working his usual beat of looking for kids being trafficked at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on 42nd Street when the incident occurred.
This photo from the Port Authority Police Department shows Collins in action during a normal day at work:
