Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens

Yikes! With morning N train service disruptions, the line for the M60 bus from Astoria is wrapped around the block! 😱 #MTA #Ntrain pic.twitter.com/7VUYhv9mqT — Julie Huntington (@mieletpiment) February 20, 2018

There are big delays on the N and W trains between Manhattan and Queens that made for a nightmarish commute for many who work in the city.The problems started around 7 a.m., with signal problems at multiple stations that disrupted train traffic during the morning rush.MTA said only select N trains are running between Manhattan and Queens, and W trains are staying in Manhattan on the Q line. R trains are also running on the F and Q lines.Passengers who are tweeting from stations in Astoria are either taking the M60 bus from Astoria Boulevard into the city or taking the 7 train from Queensboro Plaza. There are long lines for both alternatives, and many buses were displaying "Next Bus Please" signs due to overcrowding. Many trains were also sitting at stations or trapped between them for as long as 45 minutes.After announcements were made advising passengers to clear the stations, hundreds trekked down 31st Street to either Queensborough Plaza or Queens Plaza for alternative routes to the city.----------