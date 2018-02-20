TRAFFIC

Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens

(Photo/@jordantarwater via Twitter)

QUEENS, New York (WABC) --
There are big delays on the N and W trains between Manhattan and Queens that made for a nightmarish commute for many who work in the city.

The problems started around 7 a.m., with signal problems at multiple stations that disrupted train traffic during the morning rush.

MTA said only select N trains are running between Manhattan and Queens, and W trains are staying in Manhattan on the Q line. R trains are also running on the F and Q lines.

Passengers who are tweeting from stations in Astoria are either taking the M60 bus from Astoria Boulevard into the city or taking the 7 train from Queensboro Plaza. There are long lines for both alternatives, and many buses were displaying "Next Bus Please" signs due to overcrowding. Many trains were also sitting at stations or trapped between them for as long as 45 minutes.

After announcements were made advising passengers to clear the stations, hundreds trekked down 31st Street to either Queensborough Plaza or Queens Plaza for alternative routes to the city.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficmtasubwayQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 Manhattan subway stations to close in April for renovation work
LIRR has worst on-time month in more than 20 years
Widow fights to end car lease after tragic hit and run
Amtrak: NJ Transit trains could be banned between Trenton and NYC
More Traffic
Top Stories
Missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver found alive
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
Man falls from cliff, dies while trying to rescue dog
Molotov cocktail tossed through window of tattoo parlor
3rd graders selling tickets for AR-15 rifle raffle
Victim identified in hit and run at LaGuardia
Quick thinking reunites woman with rings lost at Manhattan restaurant
Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
Show More
Man featured on 'Trump Dating' site has child sex conviction
Local girl hailed as hero after alerting authorities to school threat
High school baseball player from LI dies in upstate crash
Search underway for missing 5-year-old, family desperate for his return
Off-duty firefighter injured rescuing victim in Westbury
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos