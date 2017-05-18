TRAFFIC

1 dead, at least 13 hurt after car hits pedestrians before crashing in busy Times Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has the latest breaking details.

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in the middle of a busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.

It happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Officials said at least 13 people have been injured. One was killed.

The conditions of those injured are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:


Here is video showing the scene:

Police will close Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentNew York CityTimes Square
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Parking nightmare? Number of parking permits near NYC schools shoots up
GWB Bus Terminal opens at long last
MTA hopes courtesy buttons will inspire riders to give up seats
New York considers 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
Building under construction catches fire in Yonkers
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn found alone in home
Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, dies
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
Chris Cornell, of Soundgarden and Audioslave, dies at 52
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
80-year-old man killed when tree falls onto car
Show More
Parents protest diocese over middle school closure in Queens
Parking nightmare? Number of parking permits near NYC schools shoots up
Police: Serial groper targeting women at Brooklyn 'Q' station
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
Podiatrist, girlfriend sentenced in plot to murder wife
More News
Top Video
Hidden New York: The oldest tree in the city
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
Police: Serial groper targeting women at Brooklyn 'Q' station
Parking nightmare? Number of parking permits near NYC schools shoots up
More Video