One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in the middle of a busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.It happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Officials said at least 13 people have been injured. One was killed.The conditions of those injured are unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.Here is video showing the scene:Police will close Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.