1 dead, several injured after car crashes into pizzeria in East Northport, Long Island

EAST NORTHPORT, New York --
One person is dead and several others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pizza restaurant on Long Island during a multi-car incident.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in East Northport.

Authorities tell Newsday that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles hit Mario's Pizzeria.

Suffolk County police say the person who was killed was not the driver of the car that hit the pizzeria.

A spokesman for the East Northport Fire Department says a total of seven people were injured.

Firefighters used extrication tools to remove victims from one of the cars.
