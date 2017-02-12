TRAFFIC

16-year-old charged with DWI after police chase, crash on Long Island

Eyewitness News
BOHEMIA, Long Island (WABC) --
A 16-year-old is charged with driving while intoxicated on Long Island after police say he led them on a drunken chase.

According to Suffolk County Police, Thomas Barbella, of Bohemia, was driving a 2004 GMC southbound in the northbound lanes of Lakeland Avenue at approximately 12:23 a.m. Sunday.

When an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop Barbella fled, authorities say.

After a brief pursuit, Barbella crashed into a 2016 Ford Fusion at the intersection of Lakeland Avenue and the Sunrise Highway North Service Road.

Barbella was traken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Breanna Gamaldi, 26, of Bohemia, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbella was charged with DWI with additional charges pending. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket at the hospital for arraignment at a later date.
Related Topics:
trafficdwicrashaccidentlong island newsBohemia
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
Mayor starts #NachoSpacePassaic against saving parking spaces
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
Buses spin out, get stuck across New York City
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain in parts of NY area
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
Supporters of ex-Knick Charles Oakley to gather at MSG
Woman trying to grab hat dies after falling off Oculus escalator
Man charged with impersonating federal agent, stealing e-cigs
Trump faces test from North Korea while mulling travel ban order
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
Show More
Funeral held in Scarsdale for Columbia University grad found dead in Panama
'Amityville Horror' house sells for less than asking price
Former Syracuse, Celtics 7-footer Fab Melo, 26, dies in Brazil
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Hundreds rally in Washington Square park to denounce immigration raids
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos