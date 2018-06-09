TRAFFIC

3 teens killed, 7 others injured in Meadowbrook Parkway accident

Josh Einiger has more on the accident in Freeport.

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Three teenagers were killed in a stolen vehicle that overturned and rolled in an accident on Meadowbrook State Parkway, while six other teens and an infant were injured.

The accident happened shortly before noon in the southbound lanes at exit M9 (Merrick Road) in Freeport, Nassau County.

According to investigators, a stolen 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was seen driving at a high-rate of speed in Freeport when the driver, Cindy Sanchez, 15, lost control. The vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop off the roadway.

The 3 teens ejected from the vehicle were killed. The driver, five other teens, and an 8-month old infant suffered injuries but were expected to survive.
New York State Police say 3 teens died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle. Six others and a baby were hurt.



Herbert Leo Aviles Maravilla, 16, Marlon Carbajal, 15, and David Sanchez, 13, all of Uniondale, were killed in the crash,

The vehicle was stolen in Roosevelt on Thursday, investigators said.

Officials say excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

State Police is urging any witnesses to call 631-756-3300.

