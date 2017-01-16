TRAFFIC

4-year-old boy breaks leg in East Brunswick school bus crash
Toni Yates reports on a bus accident in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A school bus rear-ended a New Jersey Transit bus in East Brunswick Monday morning, leaving several children and two adults injured.

The accident happened on Route 18 South at Eggers Road.

There were approximately 15 students on board at the time, and East Brunswick police said they belonged to Yeshivat Netivot Montessori, a Jewish school in East Brunswick.

Here is video from NewsCopter 7 showing the scene of the crash:
NewsCopter 7 over the scene of a bus accident in East Brunswick


Two adults and one child on the bus were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, while the rest were brought to the hospital in a mobile ambulance bus to be released to their parents. The most serious injury appears to be a 4-year-old boy who suffered a broken leg.

Nobody on the other bus, operated by Academy, was injured.
