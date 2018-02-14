TRAFFIC FATALITIES

5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the fatal crash in Ridge, Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car along a major road on Long Island Wednesday.

Authorities say four vehicles, including an oil truck, collided just after 11:20 a.m. on Middle Country Road, Route 25, in Ridge in Suffolk County.

RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.


According to police, Jamel Turner, 23, was driving a 2018 Chevy Camaro stolen from Shirley on Tuesday to Lake Point Apartment Complex.

As police arrived on the scene, police say the Camaro exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed by driving over grass and then onto Route 25.

One police vehicle followed the Camaro eastbound on Route 25, but police said Turner stayed some distance behind.

A short time later, the Camaro struck a 2012 Mazda and an oil delivery truck, and then the Mazda crashed into a 1999 Infinity.

The Mazda burst into flames, killing all four people inside. The names of the four people who died in the crash have not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Lonidell Skinner, 19, of Bellport was in the stolen vehicle and was ejected and killed. The other person suffered injuries and remained in the hospital.

Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County

The driver of the oil tanker involved in the crash was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Police said there was no police pursuit leading up to the crash, and no officers witnessed the crash.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashRidgeSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
Well-known rabbi killed after getting flat tire in NYC
Elderly man found dead in SUV partially submerged in lake
Ex-NBA player, wife killed in 'horrific' high-speed crash
Car crashes into tree in Shirley, 1 dead
More traffic fatalities
TRAFFIC
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
Pothole season taking its toll on NY area roads, drivers
NJ town to block non-residents from clogging neighborhood streets
Pothole Patrol: Report roads with the biggest crater
More Traffic
Top Stories
Sheriff: 17 dead in shooting at Florida high school
Fla. students hide as shots ring out in horrifying video
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
Scared students record moments inside school during shooting
Worried parents wait for students amid shooting situation at South Florida school
What triggered mysterious health problems of Cuban diplomats?
Trump breaks silence, says he's 'totally opposed to domestic violence'
Show More
Bill Haas, Luke Wilson involved in deadly crash
Did a landfill cause 35 cases of cancer at one school?
Mother gets 7 days in jail for baptizing daughter
Dementia patient disappears during transfer to another facility
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: 17 dead in shooting at Florida high school
Fla. students hide as shots ring out in horrifying video
Scared students record moments inside school during shooting
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
More Video