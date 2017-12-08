Six people were injured in a multi-car crash that sent one vehicle onto the sidewalk in Lower Manhattan Thursday.It happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the intersection near Liberty and Broadway.NYPD officials said the driver of a Lincoln Continental struck a gray Ford Explorer at this intersection, struck two people and then proceeded east on Liberty street for nearly a block before rear-ending a red Mercedes SUV. The second crash sent the Lincoln up onto the sidewalk.A bicyclist was struck near the scene of the second crash. Three more people were hurt when the car went up on the sidewalk."The lady in front of me with I guess the ankle that was messed up, she was screaming because it was painful I imagine," said Hector Freytes, a witness. "I've never seen anything like that."Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.An NYPD official said this crash does not appear to be intentional. The driver of the Lincoln was questioned by police, as officials said it was first thought to be a road rage incident. However, the driver said he suffered a medical incident and was later released.----------