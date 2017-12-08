TRAFFIC

6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk in Lower Manhattan

CeFaan Kim reports on the crash from Lower Manhattan.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Six people were injured in a multi-car crash that sent one vehicle onto the sidewalk in Lower Manhattan Thursday.

It happened at about 1:20 p.m. near the intersection near Liberty and Broadway.

NYPD officials said the driver of a Lincoln Continental struck a gray Ford Explorer at this intersection, struck two people and then proceeded east on Liberty street for nearly a block before rear-ending a red Mercedes SUV. The second crash sent the Lincoln up onto the sidewalk.

A bicyclist was struck near the scene of the second crash. Three more people were hurt when the car went up on the sidewalk.



"The lady in front of me with I guess the ankle that was messed up, she was screaming because it was painful I imagine," said Hector Freytes, a witness. "I've never seen anything like that."

Police said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

An NYPD official said this crash does not appear to be intentional. The driver of the Lincoln was questioned by police, as officials said it was first thought to be a road rage incident. However, the driver said he suffered a medical incident and was later released.

