85-year-old man crossing street killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An elderly man crossing the street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Grand Street at the intersection of Lorimer Street in Williamsburg.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an 85-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told police the man was hit by a white box truck while crossing Grand Street. The truck fled the scene, but police tracked down the vehicle in Jersey City. The driver reportedly told them he had no idea he had struck someone, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

