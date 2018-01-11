TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service resumes with delays

Shirleen Allicot reports on NJ Transit service suspension in and out of Penn Station (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
NJ Transit resumed with delays in and out of New York's Penn Station after a portal bridge got stuck in the open position near Secaucus.

Service had been suspended for more than an hour.

MidTown Direct eastbound service will continue to operate into NY Penn with westbound service departing Hoboken Terminal, NJ Transit said.

NJT Bus and private carriers will cross honoring NJT Rail ticket and passes.

PATH is accepting NJT Rail ticket and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and New York 33rd St.

This latest problem came hours after overhead wire problems and an Amtrak power loss in Penn Station New York led to delays earlier Thursday morning.

There were cancellations and delays on the North Jersey Coast Line and North East Corridor Lines, but now things are getting back to normal.
"It's always bad, NJ Transit always has a problem with the commute in the morning," one commuter said.

"I've been taking it for about six months now, I've had a few delays in the morning, but I leave extra early because of the delays," another commuter said.

Check the latest service updates at http://www.njtransit.com/
